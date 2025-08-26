NSIB Probes Cause Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has dispatched investigators to the site of Tuesday’s Abuja-Kaduna train derailment to determine its cause.

The Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., confirmed this in a statement signed by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji. He said the accident occurred at KM 49 between Kubwa and Asham stations.

“Current information indicates that six persons sustained injuries, with no fatalities recorded,” the statement read.

A “go-team” has been deployed to gather evidence, engage relevant stakeholders, and commence investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Bureau sympathises with those injured and extends its support to all passengers affected,” it said, adding that the probe would identify both direct and underlying factors to issue safety recommendations and prevent future occurrences.

Captain Badeh assured Nigerians of a “transparent and independent investigation” to improve railway safety.