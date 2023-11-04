NSIB Probes Aircraft Crash At Ibadan Airport

Following the aircraft crash that occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital on Friday, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said it has begun an investigation into the cause of the crash of an aircraft operated by Flint Aero.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Flint Aero aircraft conveying top President Bola Tinubu’s minister such as the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu and his aide crash landed near Ibadan Airport in Oyo State.

The aircraft with type HS25B departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 6:41 p.m. with seven passengers and three crew members on board crashed crashed into the bush short of the runway at about 1921hrs in Ibadan.

According to an official investigating the crash, no fatalities were recorded but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

He said the pilot was cleared for RNAV approach Runway 22, adding that all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

Reacting to the crash, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NSIB, Dr James Odaudu said: “On the accident involving an aircraft operated by Flint Aero which occurred at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, please be informed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the cause.

“Our investigators are on site, and further information will be provided as soon as possible”.