NSIB Launches Probe Into Hawker 800xp Kano Jet Incident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the private jet which crashed-landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano yesterday morning.

Eight passengers of aircraft owned by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited that crashlanded at about 09:20 am while approaching Kano Airport en route to Abuja escaped unhurt.

In a statement, the Director of Public Affairs and Family Affairs Bimbo Oladeji said: “The flight had about eight persons on board, comprising two cockpit crew members, one cabin crew member, and five passengers. “However, during the approach phase into Kano, the flight crew reported a landing gear indication anomaly and requested multiple low passes over the runway to allow air traffic controllers to visually confirm the landing gear position.”

The NSIB said Kano Tower confirmed on each low pass that all three landing gears appeared fully extended, after which the aircraft was subsequently positioned for landing on Runway 06 and touched down at about 10:34 hours local time. Oladeji said: “During the landing roll, the nose landing gear collapsed.

“All eight persons on board disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.” The statement said that upon notification, the Bureau activated its Go-Team. NSIB investigators will examine the aircraft systems, operational procedures, maintenance records, and crew actions to determine the circumstances that led to the occurrence.