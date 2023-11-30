NSIB Joins Maritime Accident Investigators Int’l Forum

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been accepted into the Marine Accident Investigators’ International Forum (MAIIF).

Founded in June 1992 as an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the advancement of maritime safety and prevention of marine pollution through the exchange of ideas, experiences, and information acquired in marine accident investigations.

Its purpose is to promote and improve marine accident investigation, and to foster cooperation and communication between marine accident investigators around the world.

The NSIB was established by the Federal Government under the NSIB Act 2022 and is charged with the responsibility of investigating accidents and serious incident occurrences in Air, Rail, Marine, and other modes of transportation in Nigeria and anywhere else Nigeria’s interest is affected, to enhance safety in the transportation sector.

The fundamental objective of the Bureau is to improve transportation safety by determining the circumstances and causes of air, rail, marine, and other modes of transportation accidents as well as proffering safety recommendations to prevent reoccurrence.

The induction into MAIIF has set NSIB on the path to even greater successes in its investigative prowess particularly in Maritime investigations and solidifies Nigeria’s premier spot in Africa as regards transportation accidents and serious incidents investigation.

With MAIIF having over 31 member countries cutting across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa NSIB joins Capo Verde as the second African member.

Speaking on the admission, the NSIB Director-General, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer said it would guarantee the nation’s access to international collaboration and assistance from nations involved in a maritime safety investigation, similar to what it is already benefiting from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Banjul Accord Group Investigation Agency (BAGIA), African Civil Aviation Commission (AfCAC) in the aviation sector.

According to him, the membership of the organisation will further improve the nation’s maritime safety and follow global standards in carrying out its investigations.

‘This is a step in the right direction for us as a Nation by joining forums like this where we can exchange information, knowledge, and ideas’ said Olateru.