NSIB Issues Preliminary Report On Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released the preliminary findings on the derailment of Abuja–Kaduna passenger train number AK1, operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on August 26, 2025.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, the incident occurred at kilometre 49, along the Kubwa–Asham section in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The train, with locomotive registration number CDD5c2 2701, had departed Idu Station in Abuja at 9:45 a.m. en route to Rigasa Station, Kaduna, carrying 618 passengers, including NRC crew members, security personnel, and service staff.

“At about 11:09 a.m., shortly after passing a manually operated switch point at Asham Station, the forward locomotive and adjoining coaches derailed and overturned,” the statement read.

NSIB confirmed that 21 passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, though no fatalities were recorded.

The bureau added that the preliminary report, containing early findings and safety recommendations is now available on its official website, while stressing that the document remains subject to further analysis.

“The final report will present detailed conclusions and additional recommendations to enhance rail safety in Nigeria,” NSIB stated.