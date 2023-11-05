NSIB Commences Probe Into Flint Aero Accident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been notified and commenced investigation into an accident involving an HS 125 aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-AMM belonging to Flint Aero, which occurred at about 08:21pm (Local Time) on 3rd November, 2023. Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, Dr. James Odaudu, said the aircraft, with 10 passengers and 3 crew members onboard was en-route Ibadan from Abuja.

The aircraft, on final approach to landing on Runway 22, Ibadan Airport, according to him crashed short of the runway. “There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated”. As the investigating agency, he noted that the NSIB solicits for assistance. “We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation”.

The Bureau, he reiterated, would appreciate that the general public and journalists respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until formal report is released. He further disclosed that the agency will release the preliminary report as soon as possible. However, the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, yester- day allayed fears about his safety following Friday’s incident near the Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A source close to the Minister told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that Adelabu was in good spirits and not perturbed by the incident. NAN reports that the private aircraft, which had the minister and some of his aides, had crash- landed near the airport late Friday evening. “The Minister feels the incident is not something to worry about. It was actually a minor thing, and that is how he has taken it,” an aide of the Minister, who asked to stay anonymous, said.

He told NAN further that the Minister was particularly not worried by the incident because it did not involve any of the passengers leaving with any injury. “Everyone on board the aircraft when the incident happened actually alighted without any problem, and we have no cause to worry,” the aide said. The aircraft had departed Abuja with Ibadan as its destination, but it landed about 50 metres short of the threshold and skidded into a ditch close to the runway.