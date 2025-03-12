NSIB Calls For Stronger Collaboration To Improve Transport Safety

Share

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders to enhance transportation safety across all sectors.

Director General, NSIB, Alex Badeh Jnr. underscored the urgent need for deeper collaboration among industry players to drive meaningful safety improvements.

Badeh made the call on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA) executive members, to NSIB headquarters in Abuja.

He commended ATACA’s leadership for fostering engagement and emphasised the critical role of the media in amplifying safety awareness.

The NSIB DG noted that transportation safety should not be the responsibility of regulators alone but a collective effort among policymakers, operators, journalists, and the public.

He called for a unified approach across all modes of transport—aviation, road, rail, and maritime—to create a robust safety culture and prevent accidents.

According to him, “the bureau’s mandate now extends beyond aviation to include all transportation accidents, there is an even greater need for synergy.”

He, therefore, appeals for continuous dialogue and collaboration, particularly in knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives, to ensure all stakeholders are aligned with global best practices in safety management.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA), Ejike Ejike, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to working closely with NSIB and other stakeholders to enhance public understanding of transportation safety.

He called for regular engagement and strategic collaboration to bridge communication gaps and foster proactive safety measures.

He opined that the visit signals a pivotal step toward stronger industry-wide cooperation.

He words, “To achieve a safer and more efficient transportation system, all stakeholders must commit to continuous collaboration, information sharing, and joint problem-solving. The time to act is now.”

