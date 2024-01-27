NSIB Begins Probe Of Mattini Aircraft Incident At Ibadan

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said it has opened an investigation into a major incident that happened on Friday at about 10:55 a.m. involving a Challenger 601-3R aircraft operated by Mattini Air and with nationality and registration marks N580KR.

The plane was travelling from Abuja to Ibadan with twelve passengers and three crew members.

When the plane touched down at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, it experienced a runway excursion.

All passengers and crew members were successfully evacuated, thus there were no fatalities, according to a statement released by the Bureau on Saturday.

The statement read in part: “NSIB has deployed a Go Team to investigate the incident. As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits your assistance.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the serious incident; that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released.

“The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible.”