NSIB Begins Probe As Accra-Bound Aircraft Loses Engines Mid-Air

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into a serious incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft which lost both engines shortly after takeoff from Abuja en route to Accra.

In a statement yesterday, the Bureau described the incident as a “serious occurrence” confirming that the aircraft, operating a flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to Kotoka International Airport Accra experienced technical difficulties on December 6.

The NSIB said preliminary findings revealed that the aircraft with four persons on board (three crew members and one passenger) was climbing through flight level 240 en route to flight level 280 when the crew reported an engine number two indication issue.

According to the Bureau, at approximately 25 nautical miles southwest of VOR station VONUK, the crew reported an “Engine No. 2 indication issue” at 17:54 UTC and sought clearance to return to Abuja.

It said the request was granted promptly, allowing the aircraft to descend to flight level 190. However, during the descent, the aircraft experienced the loss of Engine No. 2 at flight level 230.

The situation escalated as the crew initiated an emergency return to Abuja. The statement said: “At approximately 5,000 feet, while approaching Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the crew declared a Mayday, reporting a loss of Engine No. 1.” It added: “There were no injuries reported, and all individuals on board are safe.

“The NSIB has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the engine malfunction and the subsequent loss of both engines.

“Our Go Team is gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and reviewing the aircraft’s flight data and maintenance records to uncover underlying causes.

“This investigation aims to prevent future occurrences and enhance aviation safety. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

