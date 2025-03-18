NSIB, AERO Sign Strategic Aviation Capacity Building Deal

Share

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Aero Contractors have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in industry-led safety training, knowledge exchange, and human capital development. It said this would reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to upholding global aviation safety standards.

The agreement, signed on Monday in Lagos in the presence of key industry stakeholders, establishes a framework for structured training programs, technical collaborations, and the sharing of resources between NSIB and Aero Contractors.

The partnership will see NSIB’s Transportation Safety Officers and technical personnel undergo specialised on-the-job training using Aero’s state-of-the-art facilities, including simulators and maintenance workshops.

In return, Aero’s technical personnel will benefit from NSIB-led training in accident investigation and related disciplines, creating a robust exchange of expertise. Director-General of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr. described the MoU as a transformative step toward mutual growth and safety enhancement.

“Today’s MoU is more than just a document; it is a commitment to mutual growth and safety enhancement. Through this agreement, we will work together to design and deliver customised on-the-job training programs for our Transportation Safety Officers and other staff.

“This initiative will equip our personnel with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to excel in their duties, drawing on Aero’s state-of-the-art facilities, simulators, and technical resources,” he said.

Badeh also emphasised the reciprocal nature of the partnership, noting that NSIB will support Aero’s technical personnel with training in accident investigation and related areas. “This two-way exchange of expertise will benefit both organisations and contribute to the overall safety of Nigeria’s airspace,” he added.

The MoU also paves the way for joint conferences, symposiums, and workshops to share best practices, explore emerging trends in aviation, and build capacity across both workforces by deploying their respective facilities and staff, including pilots, engineers, dispatchers, and flight attendants.

NSIB and Aero Contractors aim to strengthen their ability to prevent accidents, respond effectively to incidents, and uphold the highest safety standards in line with international benchmarks, such as the Standards and Recommended Practices of Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention. Managing Director/ CEO of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi, emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating:

“Safety is not just a regulatory requirement; it is the cornerstone of our industry. With over 60 years of experience in the aviation sector, Aero Contractors has cultivated a deep-rooted safety culture, and we firmly believe that Safety is everyone’s business. This MoU underscores our commitment to investing in the future of a safe Nigerian airspace by sharing our expertise, experience, and technical knowledge with NSIB.”

