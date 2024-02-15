NSIA Unveils $220,000 Second Edition of Innovation Prize

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA ) has announced the launch of the second edition of the NSIA Prize for Innovation (NPI 2.), with a combined prize value of $220,000 and an all-expense paid, five-week training at Draper University, Silicon Valley, USA. According to a press release: “The maiden edition of the NPI Programme commenced with over 2,000 applications and a rigorous selection process, from which 25 start-ups proceeded to the accelerator phase.

Following this, 10 finalists advanced to the demo day to pitch their refined solutions to a panel of seasoned entrepreneurs, innovators, and technology business leaders. The first three start-ups and seven runners-up top clinched a total combined prize value of $255,000. “Deriving from the success recorded in the first edition of the NPI programme, the Authority has expanded the value proposition for NPI 2.0 to include an all-expense paid training programme at a top-rated university in Silicon Valley, USA, the opportunity to pitch to angel investors, secure additional investment and gain global exposure for the top 10 finalists.”

Speaking on the second edition of the NPI pro- gramme, the Managing Director, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, noted that “the NSIA Prize for Innovation is a clear demonstration of the Authority’s support for the Nigerian tech eco-system and the unique opportunity it presents to enable innovation and ultimately improve socio-economic indicators. With the second edition of the programme, the Authority is set to reposition homegrown talents for global relevance.”

The NPI programme is a multi-year commitment of the Authority to support entrepreneurship, empower innovators, create jobs, and enable the Nigerian tech ecosystem. It is designed to encourage and support ingenuity within the digital sector and to fund new solutions that could result in transformative and scalable positive impact.