NSIA, UK’s Asset Green Ltd Sign $496m Deal To Transform Nigeria’s Dairy Sector

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has entered into a partnership with the United Kingdom-based Asset Green Ltd to develop a landmark integrated dairy livestock production and processing platform valued at nearly half a billion dollars.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in London on the eve of a State Visit, establishing the framework for collaboration and outlining project-development cost commitments ahead of a formal shareholders’ agreement.

The initiative represents one of the largest single investments in Nigeria’s dairy industry, combining 20,000 hectares of climate-smart crop and forage production with a 10,000-milking cow operation and a state-of-the-art processing plant.

The facility is designed to produce fresh milk, milk powders, butter, cream, and up to 15,000 metric tonnes of infant formula annually. The project is expected to generate more than $620 million in yearly revenue once operational.

It aims to significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported milk powder by modernising farming practices, improving nutrition, and integrating up to 10,000 rural households into the supply chain through inclusive out-grower schemes.

The development is also projected to create approximately 2,500 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs across the country.

British Deputy High Commission, Jonny Baxter, highlighted the long-standing economic cooperation between the UK and Nigeria, noting that British expertise had supported the NSIA’s establishment over a decade ago.

“That early institutional investment has paid dividends, helping to build a resilient Nigerian institution capable of creating jobs and driving transformational, long-term development.

“The NSIA and Asset Green partnership is a powerful example of how that groundwork continues to deliver impact – a full-circle moment that reflects the long-term economic cooperation between the UK and Nigeria,” he said.

NSIA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, described the initiative as one of the most ambitious efforts in a generation to strengthen national food security.

“By combining climate-smart farming, advanced processing capacity, and inclusive out-grower participation, we are laying the foundation for a modern, competitive dairy sector that reduces import dependence, creates meaningful jobs, and delivers long-term value for Nigerians,” he said.

Asset Green Ltd Director and Agrium Capital Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Rod Bassett, said the partnership represented the business innovation required to unlock the agricultural sector’s potential in Nigeria.

“This $500 million greenfield investment in Nigeria’s dairy industry allows for the development of advanced and necessary infrastructure spanning the full production and supply system to enhance local production, reduce the reliance on the huge imports of dairy goods into Nigeria, deliver environmental services and strengthen national food sovereignty,” he said.