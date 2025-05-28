NSIA To Host 4th Annual Meeting Of ASIF

Share

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is set to host the fourth annual meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF 2025) in Abuja.

The high-level convening will bring together sovereign wealth funds, global institutional investors, development finance institutions, C-suite executives, thought leaders, and sector experts from across the investment landscape to foster strategic partnerships that align with a shared commitment to Africa’s sustainable development and economic transformation, a statement issued by the Head, Media Unit, Joyce Onyegbula said.

Themed “Leveraging African Sovereign Wealth Funds to Mobilise Global Capital for Transformative Development in Africa,” ASIF 2025 will spotlight the pivotal role of sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors in mobilizing regional and international capital to drive inclusive growth and transformation across the continent.

The two-day event will feature thought-provoking panel sessions, fireside chats and curated networking sessions aimed at deepening collaboration and catalyzing investment across priority sectors in infrastructure, energy, healthcare, technology, and more.

Confirmed speakers for ASIF 2025 include, among other distinguished leaders, include the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Industry, Trade & Investments, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Chair, International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), Obaid Amrane and President and Chair, Africa Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah.

Speaking ahead of the event, Aminu UmarSadiq, Managing Director and CEO of NSIA, said: “NSIA is honoured to host sovereign wealth funds from across the continent to the 4th Annual Meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum in Abuja.

This gathering comes at a pivotal moment that demands bold, coordinated action to deepen collaboration and unlock global capital for sustainable, large-scale, inclusive development in Africa.

By uniting our collective resources, African sovereign wealth funds can become a formidable catalyst for transformative growth, economic resilience and long-term prosperity.”

