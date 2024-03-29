NSIA Surpasses Expectation, Operating Income Soars To ₦1.18trn In 2023

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority’s (NSIA) total operating income rose higher to ₦1.18 trillion, inclusive of foreign exchange gains in 2023 fiscal year operations compared to ₦101.1 billion realized in the previous year.

Similarly, the Authority’s assets grew by 119% to ₦2.22 trillion in 2023 compared to the 2022 figure of₦1.02 trillion, while total comprehensive income closed at ₦1.18 trillion in the year under review, indicating a growth of 1,122% relative to ₦96.96 billion in 2022.

NSIA’s performance figures for the 2023 fiscal year were contained in a statement released by the Authority on Friday in Abuja.

Its core total comprehensive income (excluding foreign exchange gains)rose from ₦21.39 billion in the previous year to ₦164.69 billion, marking a 670% increase.

Reflecting on the Authority’s performance, its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq said the performance was a reflection of its strategic asset allocation and proficient execution of its infrastructure initiatives.

“Our excellent results in 2023 and consistent positive performance over a decade offer further proof of our robust strategic asset allocation, proficient execution of our infrastructure initiatives as well as effective risk management processes.

“We remain firmly committed to catalysing positive socio-economic outcomes through critical infrastructure investments; strategic partnerships that expand our impact across pivotal sectors; and solutions that not only deliver our mandate but simultaneously uphold environmental stewardship”.

“Looking ahead, we re-affirm our focus on creating shared prosperity for current and future generations of Nigerians”, he said.

Some of the key projects executed by NSIA in the previous year included the completion and handover of the Second Nigeria Bridge Project, a 1.6km bridge in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria connecting Asaba to Onitsha, 90% completion of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway project and substantial progress recorded in Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway project.

The organization in addition completed and commissioned the 10MW solar project in Kano and the corresponding interconnection and distribution infrastructure amongst others.

NSIA is an investment institution of the federation set up to manage funds in excess of budgeted hydrocarbon revenues. Its mission is to play a leading role in driving sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians through building a savings base for the Nigerian people, enhancing the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure, and providing stabilisation support in times of economic stress.

NSIA operates three mandate funds: The Stabilisation Fund, the Future Generations Fund, and the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund.