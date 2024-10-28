NSIA Insurance Celebrates Customer Week With Free Medical Outreach

Share

NSIA Insurance recently concluded its Customer Service Week celebrations with a special medical outreach initiative in partnership with Beacon Health Diagnostics.

The week-long event, held from October 7 to 11, 2024, offered free medical screenings at its head office, benefiting both customers and members of the surrounding community.

The theme for this year, “Above and Beyond,” resonated with the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional care. By providing free health services, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, BMI assessments, eye examinations, and prescription glasses, the company underscored its dedication to enhancing the well-being of its customers and community members.

The outreach initiative received an overwhelmingly positive response, with participants expressing appreciation for the accessible health services.

This effort demonstrated the organization’s focus on going beyond traditional insurance offerings by actively promoting health and wellness within the community. By prioritising care and social responsibility, the underwriter reaffirmed its commitment to improving the quality of life for its customers and the wider public.

The collaboration with Beacon Health Diagnostics was a testament to their dedi – cation to make a lasting impact, embodying the spirit of going “Above and Beyond” in every interaction.

NSIA Insurance Limited is a leading composite insurance company driven by integrity, care, innovation, and professionalism. The head office is in Lagos, with a strong regional presence in Abuja and an extensive network in strategic states across the country.

NSIA Insurance offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates to meet the changing financial, investment, and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial, and individual customers.

