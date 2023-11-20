NSIA, IFC stake $500m on renewable energy in Nigeria

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank’s investment outlet, is committing the sum of $500 million into the development of renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

The NSIA’s intervention in renewable energy is being carried out via its latest outlet – Renewables Investment Platform for Limitless Energy (RIPLE). Under RIPLE, the Authority in conjunction with IFC would be undertaking a pilot initiative located within the Tokarawa Industrial Hub in Kano State

It involves setting up a generation and distribution system to meet 70MW of unsuppressed energy demands of industrial activities, commercial enterprises, and residential customers in an area covering about 9,000 connections. The project will be extended to other parts of the country in the course of time.

The NSIA and IFC signed a formal agreement on the project over the weekend in Abuja. The agreement entails NSIA committing $25 million as a seed investment to the project.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, Mr. Aminu Umar – Sadiq described the moment as a watershed for the renewable energy space in Nigeria.

“We are hoping that this fund we are targeting, about $500 million, will focus on renewable energy space in general. The strategy is in three folds. The first is around diesel displacement, the second is around franchising in general, and then the third is around backward integration towards PV manufacturing in Nigeria.

“Naturally, we’ll start with a proof of consent project with baby’s steps. However, as always the ambition of the NSIA and the IFC as it relates to this fund, is to scale up; to be able to go large. We are hopeful that in the course of time, we’ll begin to feel the impact of projects that we are co-developing as well as co-executing for the benefits of Nigeria and Nigerians,” the NSIA boss explained.

Speaking about funds commitment, he said $25 million was pledged by the NSIA as seed capital. The IFC, he added, was also co-developing the transaction up north by a franchise project of 70 megawatts in Kano State. He estimated that the project should be delivered within a space of three to four years.

Sadiq expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome her power challenges. “We are investors but by the grace of God that is the ambition to be able to meet our power deficit through the generation of sustainable, renewable energy in Nigeria,” he said. In a separate interview, the IFC Regional Manager (Africa), Mr. Dan Croft, underscored IFC%s interest in the renewable energy project in Nigeria.

“We are pretty much interested in everything you heard in that speech – access, efficiency, security, all on a climate friendly basis. Our interest in the project is, working with credible partners who are committed to the long term to develop projects on a fully sustainable basis, delivering the most cost effective power, as clean as possible. It’s all good. This is our interest in the project. We would love to find more partners like NSIA, but they don’t grow on trees,” said Croft.

He said investment in renewable energy isn’t new terrain as according to him, the IFC had done similar things in other climes.