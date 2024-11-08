NSGF Condoles With Tinubu, Lauds Late COAS For Dedication

Share

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) yesterday conveyed its heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the passing of Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, who died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Chairman of the Forum and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, described late Lagbaja as a distinguished officer who served Nigeria with remarkable courage and dedication. Yahaya, in a message by his media aide, Mr Ismaila UbaMisilli in Gombe, also commiserated with the Nigerian Army.

He commended Lagbaja’s commitment to the Armed Forces and his dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty amidst insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities. He said: “Lagbaja’s leadership strengthened Nigeria’s defence framework and upheld peace and stability.

“He embodied discipline, bravery and integrity, characterising the finest military traditions. “On behalf of the Northern States Governors Forum, I send my deepest sympathy to the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Olufemi Oluyede and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

