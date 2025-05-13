NSGF Chairman Attends Launch Of Sule Lamido’s Autobiography In Abuja

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was among eminent Nigerians who attended the public presentation of the autobiography of former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, titled “Being True To Myself.”

The book launch, which took place at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre in Abuja, was graced by an array of prominent national figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris as well as former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The event was chaired by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, represented by former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, while the official unveiling was performed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Also in attendance were former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, serving and former governors, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, and key stakeholders from across the political spectrum.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, announced a donation of N50 million in support of the publication.

He also pledged N10 million for the purchase of 10 copies of the book to be placed in the Gombe State University Library for educational and research purposes.

On the sidelines of the event, the Governor described Lamido as a statesman whose legacy is rooted in courage and commitment to the ideals of justice, equity, and nation-building.

The book, “Being True To Myself”, is expected to serve as both a memoir and a manual for future leaders, chronicling decades of political evolution, governance challenges, and the personal convictions of the former Jigawa Governor.

Share