NSF Tragedy: Abiodun Sends Delegation To Kano, Supports Victims’ Families With N1m Each

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, sent a powerful delegation to Kano State to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the loss of athletes and officials returning home from the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Gateway Games 2024.

The governor also gave N1 million each to the families of the victims as initial support over the loss of their loved ones, totaling N31 million.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele, included the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi; Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka; and the Executive Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Gateway Games 2024, Dr. Kweku Tandoh.

It also included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Lanre Ogunyinka; the Coach of Team Ogun, Idris Oguntayo; a female athlete from Team Ogun, Ms. Atinuke Onabiyi; and a male athlete from the same team, Ayomide Oyegbade.

