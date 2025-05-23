NSF: Track And Field Events Begin Today

Share

The Athletics events at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, will begin today.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) members were seen making final preparations for the event. Competitions will take place at the newly refurbished tartan track of the MKO Stadium Arena and will include both field events and sprints over three days.

The swimming event, which has the highest number of medals available, is attracting the largest crowd of spectators.

Meanwhile, Delta State is currently leading the medals table in the shooting event at the National Sports Festival, with two gold medals. It is followed closely by the host state, Ogun, and Rivers, both of which have secured silver and bronze medals.

The medals were awarded in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event, where Wilson Kate Uzuazor claimed gold, while Emmanuel Fatmah of Ogun and Osarobo Suzi of Rivers took home silver and bronze, respectively.

A total of 12 states—Abia, Lagos, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Osun, Kogi, Sokoto, Borno, Bauchi, Rivers, Ogun, and Delta—are participating in the festival. In the men’s version of the shooting event, Rivers, Sokoto, and Lagos are currently leading.

Share