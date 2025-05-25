NSF: Team Benue’s George Iniobong Wins Silver Medal

Share

George Iniobong, a 22-year-old athlete representing Team Benue, on Sunday clinched a silver medal in the men’s -60kg judo category at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abeokuta.

With this achievement, Benue State has now secured two silver and seven bronze medals in the multi-sport event.

New Telegraph gathered that Iniobong delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament but was narrowly defeated by a judoka from the host state in the final moments of the gold medal match.

Speaking with journalists after the contest, Iniobong expressed gratitude to Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for supporting the athletes’ participation in the festival.

While expressing disappointment at not clinching gold, he remained optimistic about future opportunities.

“I’m encouraged by this experience and promise to give my best to win gold for Benue in the future. I thank Governor Alia, the Commissioner for Sports, my coaches, and my family for their unwavering support,” he said.

In a related development, another Team Benue athlete, Ukpe Augustina Ime, secured a bronze medal in the +70kg kickboxing category.

The National Sports Festival, a biennial event organized by the Federal Government, brings together athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to compete across various sports. It aims to foster national unity, sportsmanship, and athletic excellence in Nigeria.

