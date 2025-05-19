NSF: S’West Games Boss Hails Ogun, Charges Athletes To Shine

Share

As the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival officially kicked off in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the Southwest Games, Akogun Lanre Alfred, has sent a stirring message of goodwill to the contingent of athletes and officials representing the six Southwestern states of Nigeria, urging them to compete with honour, unity, and distinction.

In a statement issued on yesterday, Dr. Alfred extended heartfelt commendations to Ogun State for not only winning the hosting rights of the prestigious festival but for transforming the city of Abeokuta into a vibrant arena of national sporting pride.

“I salute the Government and People of Ogun State for rising to the occasion,” Dr. Alfred stated. “Particularly, I commend His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his visionary leadership, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment to youth and sports development.

This National Sports Festival already bears the marks of excellence and grandeur, a true testament to his passion for nationbuilding through sport.”

Dr. Alfred, who leads the regional sporting body responsible for harmonising and advancing athletic development across Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States, described the festival as a defining platform for Southwest athletes to shine not only on the track and field, but also in character, discipline, and sportsmanship.

“Our contingent is not merely here to win medals,” he said. “They are here to exemplify the values that make the Southwest a cornerstone of Nigeria’s sporting excellence—resilience, teamwork, and the pursuit of greatness.”

