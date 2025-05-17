NSF: Sunday Dare to Grace Opening Ceremony

Share

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications and former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, will attend the opening ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival, taking place in Ogun State between May 16 and 31st.

Hon. Dare was the Minister when Ogun State was officially granted the hosting rights for the festival-widely regarded as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics.

The National Sports Festival, themed “Gateway Games 2024,” will bring together about 15,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, competing in about 32 sports. It serves not only as a celebration of sporting excellence but also as a platform for talent discovery and national integration.

The opening ceremony, set to be held at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, will witness the presence of top dignitaries, including the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawamde, as well as other federal and state-level officials, and representatives of the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

Also on ground will be the Festival’s chief custodians Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, and Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the NSC and chairman of the Main Organizing Committee both of whom will play key roles in ensuring the smooth coordination of the games.

