NSF: Sunday Dare Applauds Abiodun, NSC For Spectacular Opening

Share

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Hon. Sunday Dare, has lauded the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for delivering what he described as a “sparkling splendor” at the opening ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival, held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Dare, who previously served as Minister of Youth and Sports, praised the event’s organization and execution, crediting the NSC leadership under Mallam Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade for their outstanding coordination.

Speaking with the NSC Media Team, he highlighted the emotional and symbolic impact of the ceremony on national unity.

READ ALSO:

“The opening ceremony was a sparkling splendor. A combustion of excitement as the stadium was filled up and the beautiful scenes unfolded,” Dare remarked.

The festival’s grand opening attracted an impressive lineup of high-profile dignitaries including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, and several serving governors, all showing strong support for Nigeria’s largest multisport event.

Hon. Dare credited the success of the ceremony and festival preparations to the effective leadership of the NSC and the unwavering commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Many kudos must go to the duo of Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade for holding the Sports line firmly and putting on a solid preparation for the athletes and national delivery,” Dare stated.

“But the boss of them all is the host Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for pulling all stops to ensure this became a reality.”

He also extended appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognizing his administration’s strong support for sports development as a tool for fostering national unity and youth empowerment.

“The final kudos goes to the President, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, who sent quality representation and is building a united Nigeria through investing in sports development.”

With over 12,000 athletes from across Nigeria participating, the 22nd National Sports Festival is not only a showcase of athletic talent but also a beacon of national integration and excellence.

Dare emphasized that the impressive hosting by Ogun State has raised expectations for Enugu State, which is set to host the 23rd edition of the festival.

The 22nd National Sports Festival continues to highlight Nigeria’s potential to lead in sports development while reinforcing unity through competitive excellence.

Share