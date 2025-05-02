NSF: Ogun Will Deliver Quality Games Says Commissioner

Share

The Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, yesterday assured that the state will deliver quality events in the forthcoming National Sports Festival tagged Gateway 2024.

Isiaka said the quality facilities and welfare of the athletes are two major priorities of the Local Organising Committee for the competition billed to start on May 16 in Abeokuta.

He said Governor Dapo Abiodun had given the LOC the full backing to stage a spectacular event for all the youths of Nigeria.

Isiaka said: “We are very serious about our intention to make all the athletes and entire participants comfortable at the games. The Governor is focused on the need to make the state proud with the games.

“So far, we are putting the final touches on the facilities. We are going to accommodate all the athletes at Babcock University. That is the athletes’ village for the event.

The portal for registration will close soon but we expect between 10-12,000 athletes at the games. “It will be massive. We staged the games in 2006 and this time we intend to make this bigger and much better.

So much work is going on to guarantee the games we’ll all be proud of.” The Sports Complex at Ijeja, the venue of Volleyball, Basketball, table tennis, wrestling and some other indoor sports, is already wearing a new look in readiness for the event while the Remo Sports Complex is all set for the games.

