NSF: Ogun To Adopt Outstanding Athletes

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has pledged to adopt and nurture outstanding athletes from the state during the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), which will take place from May 16 to 30.

Speaking during a parley with journalists in Abeokuta, the Governor emphasised that, just as the state supported the dreams of Commonwealth Games champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan, it will continue to support its athletes in their quest to become world beaters in their respective sports.

Governor Abiodun also highlighted the life lessons that sports impart, describing sports as one of the major unifying factors in Nigeria.

“We recognise that the NSF is a talent hunt platform, and in Ogun State, we are committed to identifying and nurturing talents to become world beaters,” the governor said.

“The Gateway State has produced several world-class athletes, and we will continue this tradition to produce more champions like Amusan for the country and the world at large.

“Sports have united Nigeria more than anything else. Whenever a Nigerian team competes, the whole country rallies behind them, regardless of tribal affiliations. This NSF will be no exception in uniting the youth of this country.”

Expressing optimism about the state’s contingent, the Governor added, “Our goal is not just to host the NSF, but to win more gold medals than other states this year.”

Share