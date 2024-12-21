NSF Gets New Date

Share

The Joint Technical Committee for the 22nd National Sports Festival, Ogun 2024, has approved an adjustment of the Games’ dates to allow the Games reflect the new direction of sports in the country and also provide more time for the implementation of recommendations made during the joint technical meeting.

According to a communiqué jointly signed by the Director General of the National Sports Commission/Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee, Hon. Adebukola Olopade, and the Commissioner for Sports Development, Ogun State, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, the Gateway Games will now take place from May 16 to 30, 2025.

Additionally, the zonal eliminations for team sports are scheduled to hold from February 23 to 28, 2025.

ng the deliberations, the committee commended the Federal Government for its political will to develop sports in Nigeria through the creation of a dedicated Commission to manage sports affairs. The body also lauded the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Adedapo Abiodun, and the good people of Ogun State for their commitment to successfully hosting and organizing the 22nd National Sports Festival.

Commendations were also extended to Chief Kunle Soname and the management of Babcock University for their support towards the organization of the Games.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Hon. Olopade explained that “in the spirit of the new definition of sports organization in Nigeria, creating an ecosystem of economic sustainability by Mr President, there was a need to push it forward to capture all of those elements together.

He said: “This would also get the Commission to settle down properly. We’re excited for the new date and the extra five months to put everything together and show the whole country what capacity is all about.”

Explaining the new initiative coming the 2024 NSF, Hon. Olopade said: “When you think about the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) initiative, where young promising athletes will compete as a 38th state, it is a promising move towards fostering development of our best young talents and it’s happening for the first time in the history of the Games.”

