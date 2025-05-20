NSF: Gas Explosion Sparks Panic At Game Venue In Abeokuta

Share

Chaos erupted at the Alake Sports Complex in Ijeja, Abeokuta, one of the designated venues for the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival, following a gas explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

According to eyewitness accounts, the explosion occurred when a gas delivery truck servicing the complex’s power generator suddenly caught fire.

The unexpected ignition caused widespread panic among athletes, officials, and spectators in the vicinity, many of whom fled the scene in fear of further explosions.

Emergency response teams arrived swiftly and were able to bring the situation under control within a short period. While the fire was promptly extinguished, the incident caused a temporary disruption to events scheduled at the venue.

As of the time of this report, there have been no confirmed casualties, though authorities are continuing investigations to determine the cause and assess any possible injuries or structural damage.

Despite the earlier disturbance, competitions in handball, squash, and badminton had resumed at the Alake Sports Complex by late Tuesday evening, as organizers worked to ensure athlete and spectator safety.

The Ogun State Government and the Local Organizing Committee have yet to release an official statement, but sources indicate that safety protocols are being reviewed to prevent further incidents during the multi-sport national event.

The 2024 National Sports Festival, which showcases Nigeria’s top sporting talents, continues across multiple venues in Ogun State. The explosion has sparked renewed calls for enhanced safety measures at all competition sites.

