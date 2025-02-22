NSF: Edo Sets For S’South Zonal Elimination Games

Share

The Edo State Government on Saturday said the State is ready to host the south-south zonal elimination games of the National Sports Festival, slated to be held in Abeokuta, Ogun State in May.

The Government also welcomed the contingents from Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states who are to join the Edo State contingent ahead of the elimination games scheduled to hold on the 23rd to 28th of February, 2025 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State.

A press statement by Mr Edoko Wilson Edoko, the Media officer to the Executive Chairman, of Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC), Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele said the states are participating in the eight ball games that will feature in the competition.

The games are football, handball, hockey, basketball, volleyball, beach ball, cricket, and tabula. The event is expected to showcase the best talents from the region, with teams competing for spots at the National Sports Festival.

Enabulele said that under the visionary leadership of Governor Okpehbholo, Edo State is not only prepared to host the elimination games but is also determined to excel in all competitions, being a dominant force in national sports.

Enabulele emphasized the state’s commitment to delivering a world-class event, stating, “As we prepare to welcome teams from across the region, we are committed to making this the best South-South eliminations ever.

“Our facilities are ready, and our athletes are prepared to make Edo proud.”

He added that the event aligns with the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration to establish Edo as a centre for sporting excellence in Nigeria and enhance the state’s reputation as a premier destination for national and regional competitions.

