NSF: Church Donates Specialised Wheelchairs To Ogun Para Powerlifters

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated 17 specialised wheelchairs to para powerlifters in Ogun state ahead of the National Sports Festival next year.

The wheelchairs were donated to the athletes through Latter Day Charities, the charity arm of the church.

Ogun state had inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LoC) led by Bukola Olopade for the successful hosting of the biggest sports festival in the country.

The state Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele on Monday received the equipment on behalf of the athletes in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Explaining the reason behind the gesture, a representative of the church, Mr. Charles Adebayo said the church embarked on the project, out of resolve to help humanity as well as the athletes to perform to the best of their abilities.

Adebayo assured that the church would continue to support the state government in all sectors.

He said “The donation of the specialised wheelchairs is borne out of our service to humanity and to help the physically challenged athletes.

“These are not ordinary wheelchairs, it cost four times of normal wheelchairs. Without sounding immodest, they can’t be found in an open market in Nigeria and it is only used by physically challenged athletes.

“It took us a long time to bring it in and clear it from the customs. We are very happy to be doing this”.

Salako-Oyedele said the donations would give the athletes the willpower to perform better in various competitions and the National Sports Festival.

While responding on behalf of the athletes, the Chairman of the state Para Powerlifting Association, Gbolahan Eweje said the new equipment would spur the athletes to do well in the forthcoming National Sports Festival.

“We are extremely happy about this kind gesture to us. As you can see, we are all happy about this donation. The donations will help us to do well in the National Sports Festival”, Eweje said.