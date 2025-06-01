NSF: Benue SWAN Condoles Team Kano Over Death Of Athletes

Share

The Benue State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has expressed deep condolences to Team Kano over the tragic loss of some of their athletes who died in a fatal accident while returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement issued in Makurdi on Sunday, the Chairman of the association, Hembadoon Orsar, and Secretary, Terfa Beeor Alaghga, described the incident as heartbreaking and said it had left the entire Benue SWAN community traumatised.

“The athletes were heroes whose patriotism and commitment to the cause of Kano State will not be forgotten,” the statement read.

The association also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash and asked God to grant the families and friends of the deceased the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

