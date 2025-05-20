NSF: Bayelsa, Lagos In Trouble Over Anti-Doping Issues

Share

Bayelsa, Lagos, and Akwa Ibom States are currently facing challenges at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival after being accused of fielding athletes with anti-doping violations.

According to the National Sports Commission (NSC), some athletes who were already sanctioned were allowed to participate despite clear warnings that they should not take part in the festival.

The six athletes involved include Ayabeke David Opeyemi (Gymnastics), Omole Dolapo Joshua (Kickboxing), and Ogunsemilore Cynthia (Kickboxing), all representing Bayelsa State.

Lagos State has two athletes—Kareem Shukurat and Animashaun Sofia—competing in kickboxing and para-powerlifting, respectively. The sixth athlete, Marcus Okon from Akwa Ibom State, was expected to compete in para-athletics.

The NSC has warned that these registered athletes are disqualified from competing for medals at the Gateway Games 2024.

This decision was reached following a strategic joint meeting of the Main Organising Committee and the Local Organising Committee on Monday.

The commission emphasized that this action aligns with global best practices and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code.

NSC Director-General Hon. Bukola Olopade urged all participating states to take note and reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring clean competition.

“The issue of anti-doping is a critical mandate of the commission to ensure that Nigeria is free of drug-related problems both domestically and internationally,” he said.

“We are pleased that the National Anti-Doping Law has finally been passed by our sports-loving President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The positive effects of this landmark law must be swiftly felt in our sports, starting with the current National Sports Festival.”

