NSF: Abiodun Mourns Kano Athletes

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of members of the Kano State contingent who were returning home after participating in the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) hosted in Ogun State.

According to reports, a bus conveying the athletes was involved in a fatal crash about 50 kilometres from Kano after passing through Kaduna State, claiming the lives of 20 athletes.

In a statement issued on Saturday from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Governor Abiodun described the incident as deeply traumatizing.

He lamented the loss of vibrant young athletes who had proudly represented Kano State at the recently concluded Gateway Games 2024 and were looking forward to a warm welcome from their loved ones.

“The incident has left me completely heartbroken,” the governor said.

“These were budding stars who had a lot to contribute to our nation through their talents, skills, and creativity. It is devastating that their families, who eagerly awaited their return, will never see their beautiful faces again.”

Abiodun offered his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, praying for the repose of the athletes’ souls.

He hailed them as heroes whose patriotism and commitment to their state and the nation would never be forgotten.

“It is indeed saddening and distressing that 20 gallant athletes who represented Kano State at the Gateway 2024 Games have lost their lives in such painful and tragic circumstances,” he said.

“Having showcased their skills and made friendships across the 36 states during the festival, these young Nigerians were returning home with joy and pride, only for their lives to be cut short just before reaching home.”

He concluded with a prayer: “We are deeply saddened by this incident, and we pray that Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest. I commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, his cabinet, the Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Bala Fagge, and the good people of Kano State. May we never witness such tragedy again.”

Share