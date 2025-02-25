NSF: 688 Athletes Compete To Secure Positions In S’South Zonal Elimination

Share

A total of 688 athletes from six South-South states are competing in eight ball games to secure positions in zonal elimination games ahead of the 2025 National Sports Festival slated to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State in May.

The competition which began on the 23rd will end on the 28th of February, 2025.

Speaking during a media briefing at the media centre of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State on Tuesday, the South-South Zonal Coordinator, National Sports Commission, Peter Njoku said that among the 688 athletes, there are 310 males and 378 females from Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states competing at the zonal games.

He said the zone is noted to be the home for sports and urged participating teams to build relationships aside from games and competitions.

On his part, the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele urged the athletes to compete with passion, determination, and sportsmanship.

He also urged officials and referees at the game to ensure fair play, and impartiality, maintaining that the credibility of the tournament depends on

integrity, and that nothing is expected than unbiased, professional judgment to

ensure that the best teams emerge victorious.

Enabulele said “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to Edo State for the South-South Zonal Eliminations for Ball Games, a crucial stage in the journey to the National Sports Festival, Ogun 2025.

“Edo State is honored to host this prestigious event, even with the short notice of less than four weeks and I assure you that we are fully prepared to deliver a well-organized and successful competition.

“I would like to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to our visionary leader, the Governor of Edo State His Excellency Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, his Deputy Rt. Hon, Dennis Idahoda for his relentless commitment to sports development along with his administration’s support has provided us with the enabling environment to host this prestigious event.

“His leadership continues to create the foundation for the growth of sports in our dear state and for that, we are truly appreciative.

“Sports have always been a powerful tool for unity, discipline, and youth empowerment.

“As we gather here today, let us remember that beyond competition, this event is an opportunity to foster friendship, teamwork, and mutual respect among our young athletes.

“We must continue to harness the power of sports to unite our youths and build a future filled with opportunities for them.

“To our athletes from Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta State, I urge you to compete with passion, determination, and sportsmanship.

You are not just representing your states but also showcasing the strength and talent of the South-South region. Give it your best, and let your performance speak for itself.

Share

Please follow and like us: