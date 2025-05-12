NSF 2025: Ogun Govt Assures Smooth Transportation, Security For Teams

Share

As preparations intensify for the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF), Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured athletes, officials, and sports enthusiasts of smooth and efficient transportation throughout the duration of the highly anticipated event, tagged Gateway Games 2024.

With over 10,000 athletes expected to compete across multiple venues in the state, Governor Abiodun stated that shuttle buses will be deployed from the games village at Babcock University to various sporting centers to ensure timely arrivals and the prompt commencement of events.

“We understand the importance of ensuring prompt starts for all events. To avoid delays, we will provide sufficient shuttle buses to transport teams to their respective venues across the state,” said Governor Abiodun.

“All athletes will be well catered for during the games, and these shuttle buses must operate on schedule.”

Highlighting Ogun State’s readiness to host a successful and secure NSF, the governor emphasized that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to safeguard the lives and property of participants, officials, and spectators during the festival.

Governor Abiodun also commended the private sector for its invaluable support toward the successful hosting of the national event, revealing that multiple sponsorship partnerships have been established to complement government efforts.

“I must acknowledge the private sector’s support, which has come in various forms, ranging from gold to silver sponsorships. This support is ongoing because the government cannot do it alone,” he added.

“I also want to thank President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for their unwavering support in staging a befitting sports festival.”

The 22nd National Sports Festival, set to attract participants from across Nigeria, will showcase the country’s athletic talents while promoting unity and development through sports.

Ogun State’s commitment to logistics, infrastructure, and safety underscores its determination to deliver a world-class sporting event.

