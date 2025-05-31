NSF 2024: Tale Of Ogun Standard And Hospitality

Share

The opening ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024 was really electrifying from the roll call of dignitaries that were present at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena to the presence of sport icons like Tunde Onakoya who has made the game of chess his home to the 91 year old Nobel Laurete; Prof. Wole Soyika.

French-Nigerian born singer and songwriter; Bukola Elemide, popularly known as ‘Asa’ dazzled the audience with the rendition of the Nigerian national anthem and the Ogun State anthem to the admiration of everyone present at the event.

The ingenuity of the opening ceremony team is also commendable as the Ogun athletes were adorned with a special attire christened ‘ Egbaliganza’.

Egbaliganza came into being some few weeks ago during the last Lisabi Day celebration which for the first time in the history of the festival saw everyone present rising up to give accolades to the ingenuity of the cloths adorned by Egba sons and daughters.

Ogun athletes no doubt were the cynosure of all eyes as the athletes with their head gears, caps and the use of the yellow and green colours signifying the colours of the state were a beauty to behold by everyone.

The event also had a roll call of state Governors from Kogi, Ondo,Imo, Anambra, Ekiti and Yobe states.

The chorography was also very electrifying, from the way the stage was set up to the wonderful performance and finally to the performance of the hour, Nigerian-American singer and songwriter; David Adeleke popularly known as Davido took the centre stage by storm with his performance, the whole stadium was thrown into an electrifying frenzy that adored the singer and also sang along with him throughout the duration of the performance.

The singer’s uncle who is also the Governor of Osun State couldn’t hide his joy as he stood up, danced without holding back his joy, the Governor is known for his good dancing steps and he did not disappoint all those who were already looking towards the side he sat at the state box.

The new look MKO Abiola Sport Arena was a beauty to behold, from the main entrance to the main bowl itself which now boast of a new Tartan track and football playing pitch which is set to host the Falcons and Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon as well as a West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament.

A visit behind the stadium where the new Olympic sized swimming pool is located is another beauty to behold,the design used to beautify the stadium is another creative plan of the Ogun State team, kudos to Governor Dapo Abiodun for the transformation.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has done very well for the stadium which can now stand shoulder to shoulder with any stadium anywhere around the world.

No doubt, the sports economy being preached by Governor Dapo Abiodun is achievable, Ogun is on the right track of sports development.

It was a memorable opening ceremony, electrifying and the best opening ceremony you can see anywhere around the world as confirmed by the Vice-President of Nigeria; Senator Kassim Shetimma who represented President Bola Hamed Tinubu at the opening ceremony.

With 732 Ogun State athletes set to join their over 10,000 counterparts from 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory at the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Gateway Games 2024’, all Gold medal winners would go home with a cash reward of 2.5 Million Naira.

The Ogun State Governor; Prince Dapo Abiodun who made this known shortly before the games commenced at the games village located inside the Babcook University in Ogun State also said that silver medal winners would go home with 1.5 Million Naira, while bronze medal winners would go home with 1 Million Naira for their effort.

This reward system which is geared to motivate the athletes to put in their best for Ogun State is not new to the state as Governor Dapo Abiodun as in the past demonstrated his patriotism for sports with the donation of cash to state contingent at the previous games.

Vice- President Kashim Shettima described the opening ceremony as a master piece event and an awesome outing that he has not witnessed anywhere before, added that sports is a unifier capable of turning the nation away from the echoes of war and ensuring the togetherness of every Nigerian irrespective of their tribe, tongue and religion.

‘’ it was a very beautiful opening ceremony and words cannot adequately convey our appreciation and our debt of gratitude to the governor for all the resources and energy he used to showcase Ogun and the nation to the world.

‘’And yesterday’s opening ceremony was a spectacular event, I have never witnessed anything like that, it was beautiful,’’ the Vice President said.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who also described Ogun State as the gateway to knowledge, industry, culture and excellence, added that the state has also reasserted its place as the Gateway to greatness.

The Vice President at the opening ceremony said that sports is more than a contest, it is a soul of the togetherness of the country, adding that the music of the country’s shared ambition is a mirror that reflects the possibilities of a truly united nation.

Senator Kashim Shettima who also added that sports is a tool for national integration and a rallying ground for patriotism and a workshop for checking not just the body, but also the mind and the spirit of the people f the country.

The Vice President who also added that noting has brought Nigeria together like sports, whether on the pitch, court or the track, said that the country is reminded daily that every Nigerian is not a stranger to one another.

He added that Nigerians are compatriots drawn from different roots but drinking from the same well of national pride.

‘’I must specifically celebrate the Governor of Ogun State for being an exceptional force.

‘’You have not only opened your doors to the nation but have also raised the bar for hospitality and organization,’’ The Vice President said.

While commending the National Sports Commission for introducing the Invited Junior Athletes known as IJA into the 22nd edition of the National Sports Commission, the Vice President said that the athletes who were picked from the last National Youth Games which was won by Delta State.

The invited athletes are expected to participate at the 22nd National Sports Festival as the 38th state.

Obasan Oluwafunso is an Information/ Public Relations Officer with the Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy.

“Let me commend the initiative of the Chairman, National Sports Commission; Mallam Shehu Dikko and his tram for their renewed hope initiative for the Nigeria Sports economy for leading the path in putting this game together and inviting junior athletes to participate in the national sports festival as the 38th state.

The host of the 22nd edition of the festival who is also the Governor of the industrial capital of the country; Prince Dapo Abiodun disclosed that the bid of the state to host the prestigious event was anchored on his administration’s unshakable belief that the transformative power of Sports, not only as a unifying force across the country’s diverse population but also as a catalyst for socio-economic development and youth empowerment.

Governor Dapo Abiodun also said that the hosting of the National Sports Festival is not only an honour but the testament to his administration’s unwavering commitment to national development through sports, adding that the Gateway Games is more than a competition as it is a platform for national integration, youth elevation and the discovery of tomorrow’s champions.

The Ogun State Governor while quoting a recent African Union statistics which said that the sports industry in Africa is projected to grow over 15 Billion Dollars by 2030,said that investing in sports is investing in the future.

Creating a lasting sports economy in Ogun State no doubt is achievable with the series of international competitions like the friendly match between the Falcons of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroun on the 3rd of June, the West African Football Union U-17 championship that will host Burkina-Faso, Cote d’ivoire, Niger, Togo, Benin, Ghana and the host, Nigeria in September, 2025 set to be hosted inside the MKO Abiola Sports Arena.

With the massive investment in the upliftment of sporting facilities in Ogun State, it is expected that the Gateway state would no doubt become the cynosure of both local and international sporting meets.

The Ogun Standard is at work, Ogun State is indeed ready to continue to contribute its quota to the development of sports.

