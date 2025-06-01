NSF 2024: Oborevwori Congratulates Team Delta On Fifth Consecutive Victory

Share

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has extended heartfelt congratulations to the triumphant Team Delta for emerging overall winners at the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, held in Ogun State.

Governor Oborevwori, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Ejiro Etacheruro, at the festival’s closing ceremony held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta on Thursday, lauded the team for their outstanding performance and for successfully defending their title.

Team Delta clinched the top position with an impressive total of 337 medals—126 gold, 100 silver, and 111 bronze.

In a statement released on Friday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor commended the Delta State Sports Commission, the entire team, coaching staff, and all supporters for their unwavering commitment, hard work, and dedication, which culminated in yet another historic victory for the state.

Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing sports development across the State.

He emphasized that the successes recorded in recent years continue to inspire increased investment in sports infrastructure, training, and youth development.

“Our administration remains steadfast in promoting sports development, inspired not only by the achievements of our predecessors but also by the legendary strides made by General Samuel Ogbemudia during his tenure as Governor of the defunct Bendel State,” Oborevwori said.

He further described the fifth consecutive victory as a testament to the spirit of excellence, resilience, and unity that defines Team Delta, assuring that his government would continue to provide the necessary support to maintain and surpass the current standards in sports.

