N’Secretary: Don’t Undermine Peace In PDP, Coalition Warns BoT

Coalition Youth for Good Governance, one of the groups within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party not to undermine the peace process going for the resolution of the secretaryship tussle in the party.

The BoT had on Wednesday, after its meeting in Abuja, adopted the report of a committee headed by former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki, and ordered the National Working Committee (NWC) to swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye immediately as the National Secretary.

But the coalition in a communiqué after its meeting, regretted the festering crisis in the party, and said it is unfortunate that “the leadership of the party has allowed this problem attain disturbing heights already threatening the unity of the party.”

Emmanuel Mba who read the communiqué, advised the BoT to respect the Court of Appeal order which granted a stay of execution of the Enugu Court of Appeal judgement.

The group warned of a possible contempt of court if Ude-Okoye is recognised as the National Secretary of the party.

Mba stated that PDP youths are tired of “this meddlesomeness” of BoT, reminding the board that its opinion is “merely advisory and any action or inaction of the BoT amounts to nullity.”

The coalition further advised that the court processes should be allowed “to continue so as to resolve the conflict through a constitutional means without interferences and prejudice.

“PDP needs peace at this time to be able to function effectively as a credible opposition party that can offer Nigerians good governance.”

