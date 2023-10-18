NSE To Develop Policy On Petrol Subsidy, Foreign Exchange Unification

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES) has revealed its plan to create urgent policy concerns to deal with government sectoral plans, the blue economy, foreign exchange unification, education reforms, and petrol subsidies.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected executives in Abuja, NES President Adeola Adenikinju revealed that during the conference in 2024, the Society would establish a media award for the nation’s top economic reporters and journalists.

Adenikinju, who said the group hopes to have 1,000 attendees at its conference in 2024, revealed plans to put on special events in collaboration with the government, colleges, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking on the proposed awards, the NSE boss noted that the awards will include the best economics reporter in the print and electronics media.

Others are the Gold Medal Award, Distinguished Service Award, Best NES Branch Award, and University with Most Representation at the NES Conference award.

READ ALSO:

Earlier in his speech, the National Secretary of the Society, Frank Iyekoretin Ogbeide, said the reconstituted Council remains poised to play a pivotal role in proffering useful advisory services, as part of an enlarged strategy to address national economic challenges, fostering resilience, and facilitating transformational recovery in the country.

Ogbeide pledged that the non-profit NES will continue to be a leader in economic debate and policy creation, committed to the growth of economic knowledge, research, and policy formation.

The smooth transition of the Executive Council and the conference’s success, he said, have strengthened the Society’s position as a key forum for research, knowledge-sharing, collaborative efforts, and thought leadership that will advance the NES’s mission and influence Nigeria’s economic future.

At the society’s 64th Annual Conference, Adenikinju and sixteen other people were chosen to become new executive members.