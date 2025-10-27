NSE President To Represent Nigeria In Russia On Mining Engineering

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala will represent Nigeria at the International Roundtable on “Shaping the Future of the Mining Industry: Relevant Competencies and a New Standard,” taking place on October 31, 2025, at the Mining University, St. Petersburg, Russia.

The event, according to a statement from Oguntala’s media office on Monday, was organised by the International Centre of Competence in Mining Engineering Education under the auspices of UNESCO and the National Association of Mining Engineers (Russia).

The high-level global forum will explore the competencies and professional standards required for the next generation of mining Engineers, focusing on international collaboration, education quality, and mobility within the Engineering profession.

The NSE President will deliver a presentation on “Regional Cooperation and National Regulation: The Nigerian Experience in Strengthening the Engineering Profession Across Africa,” highlighting Nigeria’s leadership in capacity building, professional regulation, and regional integration within the African Engineering ecosystem.

The President will be accompanied by Engr. Prof. Salawu Abdulrahman Asipita, Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Metallurgical, Mining, and Materials Engineering (a Division of NSE), among others.

Other prominent speakers include Dr Francis Davis, Director-General of the UNESCO Category II Centre for Engineering Education (Ghana); Dr Shammah Kiteme, President of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya; and Dr Enyonam Kpekpena, Chair of the WFEO Women in Engineering Committee.

The session will conclude with the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation and the adoption of a Roundtable Declaration aimed at harmonising competency standards for mining Engineers across regions.

This international engagement further underscores the Nigerian Society of Engineers’ active role in shaping global Engineering policies and promoting African representation in international dialogues on sustainable development, capacity building, and technological advancement.