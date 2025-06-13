NSE President Reaffirms Commitment To Success Of IFES

Share

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the success and advancement of the International Federation of Engineering Societies (IFES) under the Belt and Road Initiative.

This affirmation was made by the President and Chairman-in-Council of NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, during the closed-door meeting of the founding members of IFES, held on Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Chengdu, China.

The high-level meeting brought together leaders of founding Engineering institutions from across the globe and served as an exclusive platform for strategic collaboration. Discussions centred on building an inclusive global framework to promote Engineering innovation, sustainability, infrastructure resilience, and mutual growth within the international Engineering community.

In her statement, NSE President emphasized the need for IFES programs to be sensitive to the developmental context and critical needs of each member country.

“The Nigerian Society of Engineers is proud to be one of the founding members of IFES, a multilateral platform dedicated to strengthening Engineering cooperation across continents.

“This engagement reflects NSE’s expanding international influence and commitment to contributing meaningfully to global Engineering development.

“A one-size-fits-all approach may not effectively address the unique realities and challenges faced by different countries. IFES must be intentional in responding to those differences,” Oguntala noted.

She further reiterated the NSE’s dedication to Engineering excellence, international collaboration, and the continuous professional development of Nigerian engineers in alignment with evolving global standards.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Abeokuta, Ogun State Branch, and member of the Academy Committee of the Federation of African Engineering Organizations (FAEO), Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, FNSE represented the NSE President at the meeting.

He had also represented the Society during the historic 2024 agreement to join IFES at the International Engineering Congress.

The active participation of NSE in IFES underscores its status as a key stakeholder in shaping the future of global engineering, with a clear focus on Africa’s contribution to sustainable development and international best practices.

Share