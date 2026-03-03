NSE President Inaugurated As Chairman Of TETFund’s Special High Impact Intervention Project

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, has pledged the full backing of Nigeria’s engineering community for the successful execution of the Federal Government’s Special High Impact Intervention Projects in selected universities, following his appointment as Chairman of a ministerial monitoring committee.

Speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of the Evaluation and Implementation Committee for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention on Tuesday, Engr. Rabiu described the assignment as a profound national responsibility and a strong vote of confidence in both the committee members and their institutions.

This was contained in a statement issued by his media office on Tuesday.

Engr. Rabiu expressed appreciation to the Fund and the Federal Ministry of Education for entrusting the team with the task of driving strategic investments targeted at revitalising engineering and technology faculties in federal universities of technology and selected conventional universities.

The appointment was formally conveyed in a letter by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who outlined the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming engineering education through a deliberate shift toward practical, industry-driven training, innovation, and applied research.

The initiative, backed by over ₦50 billion from the 2026 TETFund Intervention Fund, will support the rehabilitation of existing workshops, construction of new laboratories where necessary, and the provision of modern, industry-standard equipment across beneficiary institutions.

According to the minister, the committee, comprising representatives from key professional, regulatory, and academic bodies, will oversee the monitoring, evaluation, and implementation of the projects to ensure transparency, compliance with public procurement standards, and measurable outcomes.

It is also expected to maintain comprehensive digital records, submit periodic reports to the ministry and TETFund leadership, and recommend sanctions where necessary to guarantee accountability and value for money.

Responding, Engr. Rabiu said the intervention aligns with the Nigerian Society of Engineers’ long-standing advocacy for a more practical and innovation-focused engineering education system.

He noted that the programme represents a significant step toward equipping Nigerian universities with the infrastructure and tools required to produce globally competitive engineers capable of driving industrialisation and economic growth.

The NSE President assured stakeholders that the committee would work collaboratively and diligently to ensure effective implementation, expressing confidence that the initiative would mark a turning point in repositioning engineering and technology education across Nigeria’s federal universities.