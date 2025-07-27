NSE President Congratulates New APC Nat’l Chairman, Yilwatda

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has congratulated Engr. Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, FNSE, on his unanimous election as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the party’s National Executive Committee on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 27, 2025, Oguntala described Yilwatda’s emergence as a strategic and inspirational milestone for the engineering profession and Nigeria at large.

She praised the new APC Chairman as “an erudite engineer, visionary development consultant, and dedicated public servant whose leadership journey continues to inspire professionals across sectors.”

Professor Yilwatda, a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is a distinguished digital systems engineer and academic with a PhD from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. His career spans over 29 years, covering university teaching, ICT leadership, consultancy for global development partners, and national service, including his role as Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State (2017–2021). He was also the APC’s governorship candidate in Plateau State in the 2023 elections.

Oguntala also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for supporting the emergence of a technically sound and competent engineer as the leader of the ruling party.

She reaffirmed the NSE’s commitment to partnering with national institutions to advance development, good governance, and professionalism.

“Prof. Yilwatda’s emergence is a source of pride for the engineering community. We are confident that his values of excellence, systems thinking, and integrity will shape his leadership and enrich Nigeria’s democratic landscape,” she said.