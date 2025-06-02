NSE President Commends Tinubu On Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Share

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has commended the Federal Government for its strategic infrastructure investments, particularly the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway.

Commenting on the commissioning of the project’s first section at Kilometre 8, Jakande Estate, Lagos in a statement she issued on Monday June 2, Oguntala praised President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for demonstrating visionary leadership in enhancing national connectivity and economic growth through critical projects.

The NSE President emphasised in the statement, which she personally signed, the need to sustain momentum by initiating additional strategic projects across all geopolitical zones, focusing on economic inclusion and regional balance.

Oguntala advocated for total commitment to local content development, urging the government to meaningfully engage Nigerian professionals, materials, and innovations in project execution to strengthen national capacity and promote self-reliance.

Reaffirming the NSE’s readiness to support national development, she said that the Society would continue to offer technical expertise and professional guidance to ensure infrastructure projects meet global standards of quality, safety, and sustainability. She also called on stakeholders, including public institutions, private sector players, and development partners, to collaborate in advancing the country’s infrastructure goals.

During the commissioning, President Tinubu described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a “crucial artery for trade, tourism, and national integration,” adding that infrastructure under his Renewed Hope Agenda will lay the foundation for economic prosperity and national unity.

“This project is more than just brick and mortar—it is a pathway to inclusion, cohesion, and opportunity for all Nigerians,” he said.

The 30-kilometre first section from Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village is part of a 700-kilometre superhighway spanning nine states.

Tinubu also commissioned other key projects, including the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway (Shagamu–Ibadan section), East-West Road (Eleme–Ahoada), Alesi–Ugep Road, and parts of the Enugu–Lokpanta Expressway, alongside new bridges and flagged-off initiatives like the Ibadan–Ife–Akure–Benin Highway and the Nembe–Brass Road, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to national transformation through infrastructure.

