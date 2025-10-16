NSE Partners WGDO On Green Design In China

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has entered into a strategic partnership with the World Green Design Organisation (WGDO) to promote sustainable engineering practices globally.

The collaboration was formalized during the World Green Design Conference held at the China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai.

Themed “A New Path to Build Sustainable Engineering,” the conference brought together engineers, innovators, and industry leaders from across the world to explore pathways toward greener, more resilient infrastructure solutions.

According to a statement from the NSE Media Office on Thursday, October 16, 2025, the event formed part of the sidelines of the 2025 Global Engineering Congress and General Assembly of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which is currently taking place in China.

The President of NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, emphasized the importance of sustainability in modern engineering practices and called for global partnerships to advance low-carbon innovations.

“I pledge that the Nigerian Society of Engineers, in collaboration with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), will establish a Green Design Task Force,” she said, reaffirming NSE’s commitment to updating professional standards, training engineers, and launching demonstrator projects that promote sustainable infrastructure.

During the conference, NSE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WGDO, formalizing both organizations’ dedication to advancing green design principles. As part of the agreement, the NSE was also designated as a recommending partner for the Green Design Engineers Initiative, further positioning Nigeria at the forefront of sustainable engineering development.

One of the major highlights of the conference was the adoption of the Shanghai Declaration on Green Design Development and the presentation of a white paper outlining strategies for creating global sustainable and healthy living environments. Participants also reviewed progress on the development of international green design standards.

The President of WGDO, Mr. Wang Jinnan, and other global leaders delivered key presentations at the event, which served as a hub for knowledge sharing and collaboration on sustainable innovation.

In a remarkable achievement, 18 distinguished members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers were awarded the Senior Green Design Engineer certification for their exceptional contributions to sustainable engineering. Their applications, recommended by the NSE, were rigorously evaluated and endorsed for excellence in various engineering disciplines.

“The Nigerian Society of Engineers is committed to advancing sustainable development and green design practices in collaboration with the World Green Design Organisation. This partnership marks a significant milestone in driving the future of sustainable engineering globally,” the statement concluded.