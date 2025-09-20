NSE Partners People Capital Global LLC For Capacity Building

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has forged a strategic partnership with People Capital Global LLC (PCG), a leading high-tech firm, to bolster the professional development and capacity building of its members.

This collaboration emphasises NSE’s dedication to advancing the skills and expertise of Engineers in response to the evolving demands of the profession.

These were contained in a statement signed by Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, President of NSE, dated Saturday, September 20, 2025, which was made available to journalists.

As part of this partnership, NSE members will gain access to PCG’s cutting-edge WES-Online platform, a multilingual, AI-enabled tool designed to accelerate skill development in emerging sectors and improve workplace readiness.

It was added that the platform offers a range of solutions to enhance employability, facilitate experience-building across industries, and provide robust competency assessment tools, all while supporting continuous career and professional growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, President of NSE, with Engr. Abubakar Halilu Mu’azu, FNSE, the Executive Secretary, is serving as a witness.

Representing PCG, Mr Roti Balogun, Founder and Managing Partner, signed the agreement, with Atim Amana witnessing the event.

According to the statement, this partnership signifies a significant step in equipping NSE members with the resources necessary for success in an increasingly technology-driven global workforce.

“In a world where digital transformation is accelerating, this partnership places NSE members in a prime position to remain relevant and excel in the competitive Engineering landscape.

“By integrating advanced learning technologies, NSE is ensuring that its members are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the future and continue to lead in their respective fields,” the statement read.