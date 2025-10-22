NSE Partners MIDAS IT To Improve Engineering Education In Nigeria

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has launched a landmark partnership with MIDAS IT, India, to provide essential Engineering software to Nigerian universities.

The collaboration, valued at over USD 17.4 million, will support 15 Nigerian universities in the areas of civil, structural, and geotechnical Engineering education and research.

The initiative, according to a statement from the media office of the President of NSE, Engr Margaret Aina Oguntala, on Wednesday, is part of the NSE’s ongoing efforts to enhance the practical knowledge and technical capabilities of Engineering students in Nigeria.

The donation of MIDAS software packages—including MIDAS Civil, MIDAS Gen, and MIDAS GTS NX—will empower students and academic staff with state-of-the-art tools for design and analysis, helping to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world Engineering applications.

MIDAS IT has committed to providing 25 licenses each for the MIDAS Civil, MIDAS Gen, and MIDAS GTS NX software to each of the 15 beneficiary universities.

The software will aid students and researchers in areas such as bridge Engineering, structural design, and geotechnical Engineering. Additionally, MIDAS IT will conduct monthly online seminars and faculty development programs, ensuring that academic staff and students are proficient in the software’s capabilities.

Speaking on the partnership, Engr. Margaret Oguntala expressed her appreciation for MIDAS IT’s generous donation and highlighted its alignment with NSE’s mission to foster technological innovation and improve the quality of engineering education in Nigeria.

“This donation represents a major intervention to enhance the practical skills of our students and ensure that they are well-prepared for the demands of global engineering practice,” she said.

The universities benefiting from the donation include prominent institutions like Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Lagos, and Federal University of Technology, Owerri, among others.

The donation will significantly contribute to the development of highly skilled, globally competitive Engineering professionals.

Mr. Akshay Magar, Partners Manager at MIDAS IT, also commented on the collaboration, saying: “We are excited to support Nigeria’s Engineering education system with the donation of our software.

By providing these advanced tools, we hope to empower students and faculty with the capabilities needed to innovate and address the challenges of modern Engineering.

This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to knowledge transfer and capacity building, ensuring that the next generation of Engineers is equipped for success on the global stage.”

This collaboration highlights the importance of partnerships between professional bodies, academic institutions, and international companies to elevate the standard of education and research in Nigeria’s Engineering sector.