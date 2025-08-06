NSE, Mouka Launch Nationwide Discount Scheme For Engineers

In recognition of the physically and mentally demanding nature of Engineering work across various sectors, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has launched a strategic partnership with Mouka, Nigeria’s leading provider of sleep and comfort solutions.

The initiative aims to enhance the well-being, rest, and overall quality of life of NSE members and their families through generous discounts on Mouka products.

The scheme was officially launched by the President of the NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, during a virtual ceremony held via Zoom on Wednesday, with active participation from NSE members across Nigeria and beyond.

The partnership, facilitated by the Strategic Presidential Partnership Committee, reflects a commitment to practical, welfare-oriented solutions for Engineers.

Speaking at the launch, the NSE President described the collaboration as timely and thoughtful. “As Engineers, we engage in some of the most physically and mentally demanding endeavours across all sectors. It is only fitting that we also prioritise the well-being, comfort, and rest of our members and their families,” she stated.

She emphasised that this initiative is directly aligned with one of the cardinal goals of her administration — placing the interests and welfare of NSE members at the forefront.

The NSE President further noted that access to high-quality sleep solutions will significantly improve members’ health, productivity, and general lifestyle.

“This partnership with Mouka is a bold and practical step. A well-rested Engineer is a better thinker, creator, and problem-solver — and that is exactly what our country needs,” she added, encouraging all eligible members to take full advantage of the scheme.

Beyond improving member welfare, the NSE President also expressed optimism about the broader economic impact of the collaboration. She stated that the initiative presents an opportunity for Mouka to expand its market presence, generate employment, and contribute to the growth of the sleep and wellness industry in Nigeria and beyond.

The Mouka Discount Scheme is now open to all financially up-to-date NSE members and staff and can be accessed at Mouka outlets nationwide. With this partnership, the NSE reinforces its commitment to delivering tangible value to its members while promoting cross-sector collaboration for national development.