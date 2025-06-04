NSE Graduates Over 100 Engineers In Specialised Devt Training

Share

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has graduated more than 100 young and senior engineers in its specialised professional development training.

Mrs Margaret Oguntala, President and Chairman-in-Council of NSE, made this known at the NSE Graduation Ceremony of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for Young and Senior Engineers on Wednesday in Abuja, which was monitored online.

She said that the training, organised by the Department of Professional Development in Conjunction with Techlytics and Citadel for Technological and Engineering Limited, aimed to up skill and bridge knowledge gap among members.

“This training was thoughtfully designed in two categories to address the needs of different age groups and experience levels.

“The first category, tailored for engineers above the age of 35, focused on cutting-edge topics such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“While the second category, designed for our younger Engineers under 35, offered vital training in Data Analytics and Cybersecurity, equipping them with the tools required to thrive in today’s data-driven world,” she said.

Oguntala explained that 252 engineers registered for the senior category and only 119 candidates were selected on first come basis but 64 participants successfully completed the training and passed.

The NSE President said that 211 young engineers registered but 53 candidates successfully completed and passed the training.

She urged the participants to make full use of the skills and insights acquired and be bold in tackling challenges.

“Let this be a stepping stone to greater innovation, deeper problem-solving and continued excellence.

“Remember, continuous learning is not a choice it is a necessity in today’s dynamic world,” she urged.

Oguntala also charged the participants to remain connected to the society adding that NSE was committed to providing ongoing support through mentoring and professional resources.

She added that NSE remained unwavering in its mission to foster capacity-building initiatives to empower its member’s especially young engineers to become employable and globally competitive.

She commended the sponsor of the training, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the technical partners, Techlytics and Citadel for Technological & Engineering Development Limited (CITED).

The Chairman, Professional Development Board, Okodugha Aluya, said that the training for Cohorts one and two was part of the NSE President’s vision and at least 10,000 members across all categories would benefit from similar training programmes in the current year.

“The upcoming programme will offer graduate members access to a scholarship for master’s and PhD programmes in relevant disciplines.

“Furthermore, under the able leadership of the President, we are working towards facilitating on-the-job training opportunities to selected engineering firms.”

Mr Gwueke Ajaifia, Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), one of the sponsors of the training, emphasised the need for an engineering practice that is able to support the economy.

Ajaifia said this was what prompted the sponsor of the training in order for Nigeria to have engineers capable of meeting measure in terms of carrying out their vital roles in the nation.

Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN),said the CPD practice was crucial for engineering practitioners to remain competent, relevant, and employable in a rapidly evolving profession.

Abubakar, represented by the COREN Registrar, Prof. Okorie Uche, urged Nigerian engineers to embrace data and digital transformation to keep abreast with the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

He called for continued collaboration between COREN and NSE to elevate engineering education, training, and practice in Nigeria.

The overall winner in the senior category, Nimot Muili, and that of the young category, Emeka Ibeh commended NSE for the privilege and promised to efficiently utilise the skills acquired.

