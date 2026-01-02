NSE Commends Tinubu Over Aliyu’s Appointment As NMDPRA Boss

The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The engineering body described the appointment as timely and well-considered, saying it reflects the President’s commitment to competence and professionalism in Nigeria’s energy sector.

In a statement by the NSE President, Engr. Alimasuya Rabiu, FNSE, on Friday, the engineering body said that the President had once again demonstrated the principle of placing the right expertise in the right position, noting that Engr. Mohammed’s emergence is a boost for regulation and growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He expressed confidence that his vast experience and steady leadership would strengthen the regulatory framework and enhance Nigeria’s standing in the global energy space.

The NSE President particularly praised Engr. Mohammed’s pedigree as a seasoned engineer and technocrat whose career spans nearly four decades at the highest levels of the gas and energy industry.

He noted that his depth of knowledge in gas development, infrastructure and policy places him in a unique position to drive efficiency, innovation and sustainable growth in the midstream and downstream segments of the sector.

“Engr. Mohammed is widely respected for his role in shaping Nigeria’s gas architecture, having provided strategic leadership for landmark initiatives such as the Gas Masterplan, the Gas Network Code and key inputs into the Petroleum Industry Act during his tenure as Group Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, at the NNPC.

“He was also instrumental in the delivery of major national projects, including the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Expansion, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline and the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project, while representing Nigeria in important international energy forums.

“Beyond policy and infrastructure, his leadership experience cuts across critical institutions, having served as Managing Director of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company and the Nigerian Gas Company, as well as chairing boards of strategic energy entities within and outside the NNPC system.

“A Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a registered engineer with COREN, Engr. Mohammed brings a rare blend of technical depth, regulatory insight and global exposure,” the statement read.

Engr. Rabiu said that NSE expects Mohammed’s tenure at the NMDPRA to usher in greater regulatory stability, investor confidence and operational excellence, while reaffirming its belief that President Tinubu’s choice will translate into measurable gains for the petroleum sector and the Nigerian economy at large.